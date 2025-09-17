In Lucknow, it’s the same story: It rained, it got waterlogged!

It didn’t rain, it poured on Wednesday, and several key residential and commercial stretches of the state capital got waterlogged, exposing the Lucknow Municipal Corporation’s (LMC) poor monsoon preparedness. Despite repeated assurances, waterlogging in both VIP areas and busy markets crippled Lucknow, leaving residents and commuters stranded. Waterlogging in Old Lucknow on Wednesday (Mushtaq Ali/HT)

Waterlogging was reported at Gokhale Marg, and the LMC headquarters in Lalbagh.

“Every year we are told that drains are cleaned before monsoon, but even a few hours of rain shows the reality. Waterlogging is now part of our lives,” said Apoorv Bhargava, a resident of Gokhale Marg.

The route heading towards Jopling Road remained submerged for hours, forcing commuters to wade through knee-deep water. Residents complained of water entering their basements and ground floors, with vehicles stranded in the stagnant water.

In Aminabad, one of the busiest market areas of Lucknow, shopkeepers faced severe inconvenience as rain water accumulated in main lanes. Dhirendra Gupta, a trader, said that they repeatedly asked the civic body for better drainage facilities, but their demands have gone unheard.

Hussainganj also witnessed waterlogging, disrupting traffic flow during peak hours. Commuters faced long jams as vehicles moved at a snail’s pace through flooded intersections.

At Lalkuan, rainwater collected in low-lying pockets, creating problems for pedestrians and residents.

With more showers predicted in the coming days, residents fear the situation could worsen if immediate remedial measures are not taken.