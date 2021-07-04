Inauguration of nine UP medical colleges by PM proposed this month, says Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday announced that it was proposed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would inaugurate nine medical colleges in the state this month.

He also said the inauguration of nine medical colleges at one go would be historic.

“All the necessary work for the establishment of the nine medical colleges is complete. Currently, the process is on to appoint a total of 450 faculty members for the nine colleges. The faculty selection should be done in a transparent manner. Merit should be the sole criterion in the selection process,” he said to the officials concerned at a high-level Covid-19 review meeting.

The chief minister said though the Covid-19 situation in the state was getting better, this was the time to ensure the utmost alertness in preventing the spread of the disease.

“A minor negligence could trigger a major problem,” he said.

In the past 24 hours, 2.44 lakh Covid tests were done across the state and only 112 fresh cases of infection were reported in the same period during which 204 patients recovered, he said. At present, the state has 2,461 active Covid cases (number of patients under treatment).

Green light for resumption of revenue courts, thana divas, tehsil divas

With a view to increasing the people’s convenience, he said activities in the state’s revenue courts should resume following Covid safety norms. Similarly, the thana divas (grievance redressal day at police stations) and tehsil divas (grievance redressal day at tehsils) should begin following social distancing, mask-wearing, and sanitisation.

He said only trained vaccinators should do Covid-19 inoculation. The chief minister asked officials to encourage online registration for vaccination and run this service in the rural areas through common service centres (CSCs) and allow the pre-registered people at the vaccination centres after issuing time slots for vaccination.

Nine more oxygen plants activated

He said nine more oxygen plants were activated in the state in the last two days, taking the total number of new activated plants to 131 while work was in progress on more plants.

“It is a must to have an oxygen plant for all the hospitals with more than 50 beds,” he said.

CM for uninterrupted power supply

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday asked the officials concerned to work towards uninterrupted power supply in the state in a continuous and planned manner.

“Be it a farmer, trader, industrialist or a common man, all need power. Make efficient power supply following a roster system, do not do unnecessary power cuts and consolidate the system of replacing faulty, worn-out power cables and power masts,” he said to the officials at the Covid-19 review meeting. HTC