Increase state’s green cover to 20% by 2030: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday set a new target to increase Uttar Pradesh's green cover to 20% of the state's geographical area by 2030, a considerable increase from the current 9.96%.He also said the annual plantation drive will be held between July 1 and 7 with the aim to plant 35 crore (350 million) saplings.The chief minister made the announcement while chairing a review meeting of the forest and environment department.

“Make plantation a people’s campaign only then our green cover target will be achieved. The plantation drive will be evaluated on the basis of results and not just plantation data,” he said.

Reviewing the progress of various projects, he also told officials to decide on the consultant/contractor for the night safari in a week. About the plantation campaign, he said, “Ensure biodiversity in selection of saplings. Prepare at least 50 crore saplings in nurseries and provide at least one drumstick sapling to beneficiaries of PM and CM housing schemes and those being assisted under the zero poverty scheme.” He underlined the environmental, social, and economic importance of plantation and directed that reputed institutions like IIM be engaged to analyse the multi-dimensional impact of the campaign.

Those present at the meeting included forest minister Arun K Saxena, minister of state KP Malik, head of forest force Sunil Chaudhary, principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife) Anuradha Vemuri along with other officials.

The chief minister told officials that the river rejuvenation programme would begin soon and plantation will be done on both banks of rivers. Saplings will also be planted on both sides of all operational and under-construction expressways, he added.

He directed officials to prepare a biodiversity register for each district and organise “green chaupal”. “Gram van” (rural forest) should be developed in each village, he said.

“Make solar fencing effective in districts with man-animal conflict and monitor the behaviour of wild animals. Fill vacant positions and if there are issues they may be updated to the chief minister’s office,” he said.

He also called for protection of dolphins. “Out of 6,327 dolphins, U.P. has 2,397. We need to keep focus on protection of dolphins,” he said. The chief minister told officials to explore the possibility of river channelisation to address the issue of excessive silt in rivers flowing from Nepal.