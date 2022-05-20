India accounts for over 42% of all global asthma deaths: Study
The Global Burden of Disease (GBD) study has estimated that India is home to over 30 million asthmatics, accounting for 13.09% of the global burden. When it comes to mortality, India accounts for over 42% of all global asthma deaths, said Dr Rahul Rathore, pulmonologist, Charak Hospital, in a press statement on Friday.
“Population-based studies done globally, have estimated that 20% to 70% of patients with asthma remain undiagnosed and hence untreated,” he said.
The various contributory factors for under-diagnosis and under-treated asthma include lack of awareness, poor adherence to inhalation therapy, illiteracy, and social stigma. The patients often overlook early symptoms which eventually lands them in a more critical condition.
“According to the Global Asthma Network (GAN) study, 82% of patients with early symptoms and 70% of patients with severe asthma remain undiagnosed in India,” he said.
Asthma is a chronic respiratory disease that causes difficulty in breathing, chest pain, cough, and wheezing. The disease affects the airways of the lungs, causing chronic inflammation.
-
Uttar Pradesh logs 147 new Covid cases, 1 death
Uttar Pradesh reported 147 new Covid cases while 137 patients recovered on Friday, according to the data from the state health department. One death was reported in Prayagraj. “In the past 24-hours 1,14,500 Covid samples were tested while a total of 11,33,39,576 Covid samples have been tested till now in Uttar Pradesh,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, in a press statement.
-
25-year-old drives car inside playground in Dombivli, killing 14-year-old playing cricket
A 14-year-old boy playing cricket at civic ground, Savlaram Krida Sankul in Dombivli on Friday evening, was killed after being hit by a car. A 25-year-old man was driving the car across the ground and rammed into The deceased, Prashant Mishra of Azade Pada, Dombivli (E). A case has been registered against the driver under Section 304 of the IPC and the police have arrested him. The boy was in a pool of blood.
-
Pawar invites Brahmin outfits for open dialogue
Mumbai Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar has invited representatives of Brahmin outfits in the state for an open dialogue in Pune on Saturday, to clear his party's stand about the community. The move assumes significance considering the anti-Brahmin accusation against Pawar and NCP by the opposition — Bharatiya Janata Party. The meeting will be held at Nisarg Mangal Karyalaya, Gultekdi in Pune on Saturday evening. Pune NCP district president, Pradeep Garatkar, confirmed the development.
-
Adopt 10 schools each and carry out plantation drive: Lucknow DM to government departments
The district administration has directed all government departments to adopt at least 10 schools each and carry out plantation drive there to increase green cover. “We are planning to carry out mega plantation drive in the government schools following which all government departments have been directed to adopt at least 10 schools each,” said district magistrate Abhishek Prakash. The DM has ordered all government officials to plant one sapling for every family member.
-
Soon, written permission must for sanitation worker to enter manhole
Suez India Limited -- the company entrusted with the task of Lucknow's sewage management -- is mulling to make written permission from corporator of area, sanitation supervisor of area and safety officer of the firm mandatory before any sanitation worker enters a sewer chamber. The move comes close on the heels of death of two sanitation workers in Saadatganj area on March 29 when they had entered a manhole sans proper gear.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics