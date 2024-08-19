India believes in welfare of all: ‘Bhaiyyaji’ Joshi

VARANASI: Executive member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Suresh ‘Bhaiyyaji’ Joshi, on Sunday said that Indian saints and great leaders who travelled abroad did not carry weapons but scriptures, emphasising India’s belief in universal welfare and happiness. Executive member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Suresh ‘Bhaiyyaji’ Joshi at an event in Varanasi on Sunday. (Sourced)

Speaking at the Rakshabandhan Utsav organised by the RSS in Varanasi on Sunday, he said that when someone mentioned India would become the world leader, it did not mean that the rest of the nations would remain under India; rather, all the nations would follow India.

Joshi said that people should support each other in times of happiness, joy, and challenges, embodying a bond of affection without room for conflict. “The purpose of Rakshabandhan should be for the stronger and wealthier sections of society to protect the weaker,” he said.

He further quoted the second Sarsanghchalak, Shri Guru Ji, stating that “Affection towards society, the world, and nature is the foundation of our work.” He added that this inclusive mindset, which believes in uplifting everyone, will resonate globally, and that the Hindu society embraces this philosophy.

Joshi spoke about the challenges facing modern society, noting that current lifestyles had become distorted. “The country needs citizens who see themselves as carriers of the nation’s ancient traditions,” he said.

The chief guest of the programme, Siddharth Shankar Singh, zonal in-charge of the Sant Nirankari Mission, said that the message of the Sant Nirankari Mission was to bind the whole world in the thread of unity. The RSS was also moving forward with a sense of unity.

After the Sangh prayer, the participants tied protective threads to each other and pledged to protect each other.

Others present were Sanghchalak Dr. Hemant Gupta, executive member of Pragya Pravah Ramashish, coordinator Chandramohan Ji, Sampurnanand Sanskrit University’s V-C Prof. Bihari Lal Sharma, Pracharak Ramesh, Nitin, Brijesh and Rakesh.