INDIA bloc meeting: Cong brass holds meeting in Delhi with UPCC leaders

A day before INDIA bloc meeting, the Congress party held a meeting of senior leaders of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) under the chairmanship of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, in Delhi, on Monday.

The Congress leaders discussed the strategy for the Lok Sabha 2024 election, seat-sharing formula with the Samajwadi Party, strengthening party organization, and U.P. Jodo Yatra to be launched by the party from Saharanpur district in West UP from December 20.

After the meeting, UPCC president Ajay Rai indicated that the Gandhi family will contest from traditional Lok Sabha seats - Amethi, Rae Bareli and Prayagraj.

Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanaka Gandhi Vadra have had a strong bond with the people of Amethi and Rae Bareli for over four decades. Their relationship with the people of the constituency will be strengthened in the upcoming Lok Sabha election, he said.

The central leadership will take a call on the seat-sharing with the Samajwadi Party and other alliance partners in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Discussions were also held on strengthening the party organization in Uttar Pradesh by holding Padyatras across the state in rural and urban areas, he said.

The U.P. Jodo Yatra will be launched by the party on December 20 after worship at Sakumbhari Devi temple located in Saharanpur district. The yatra will culminate at Shaheed Smarak Lucknow, he said.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai, senior party leaders Rajeev Shukla, PL Punia, Salman Khurshid, Pramod Tiwari, Imran Pratapgarhi, Supriya Shrinate, U.P. Congress legislature party leader Aradhana Mishra Mona, former UPCC president Brijlal Khabri, senior leader Naseemuddin Siddiqui and other party leaders attended the meeting.

The Congress has also convened a meeting of its working committee on December 21 to discuss the strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, to discuss seat-sharing and campaign strategies.