INDIA bloc partners, other oppn parties will be invited to Nyay Yatra: Cong spokesman

All India Congress spokesperson Abhay Dubey on Thursday said leaders of all alliance partners in the INDIA bloc in Uttar Pradesh and other opposition parties will be invited to participate in the Congress’s soon to start Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Congress’s press conference under way at the party’s state headquarters in Lucknow on Jan 11. (Sourced)

He said this at a press conference at the UP Congress Committee headquarters in Lucknow. “Preparations have also begun for the Uttar Pradesh leg of the yatra that will begin in Manipur on January 14,” Dubey said.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The yatra is expected to enter Uttar Pradesh on February 14 where it will cover more than 1,000 km through 20 districts. On the occasion, the Congress spokesman alleged that many ineligible people were beneficiaries of the various welfare schemes being run by the central government.

“The BJP is deliberately not getting a caste census done. For these and many other injustices, the senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is embarking on the yatra,” he said. “Because the yatra is being taken out against injustices, all the anti-BJP parties will be invited to join the yatra,” Dubey added.

Uttar Pradesh Congress vice president and administrative in charge, Dinesh Singh, state spokespersons Anshu Awasthi, Manish Hindvi, Priyanka Gupta, Sachin Rawati, Sudha Mishra and Alimullah Khan were also present at the press conference.