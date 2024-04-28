INDIA bloc sets eyes on prestigious Faizabad seat

Ayodhya :The INDIA bloc is targeting the prestigious seat of Faizabad ( Ayodhya) , trying to cover 65,000 votes by which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Faizabad parliamentary constituency will go for polling in phase 5 on May 20. The Faizabad parliamentary constituency consists of 5 assembly constituencies - Ayodhya , Rudauli , Milkipur , Bikapur and Dariyabad in Barabanki. (Pic for representation)

In the last elections, the BJP got 5,29,021 votes while the Samajwadi Party bagged 4,63,544 and Congress 53,386 . INDIA bloc alliance partner Samajwadi Party has fielded a senior Dalit leader from this non reserved constituency. Awadhesh Prasad , member of Dalit Kori community is a 9-time MLA who is contesting as Samajwadi Party candidate and is trying mobilize the Dalit community that constitutes around 5.5 lakh population in the constituency.

BJP candidate Lallu Singh, running for third term, is contesting on the strength of Ram temple being built in Ayodhya. Singh won the 2014 elections with a huge margin of 2,82,775 votes , but in 2019 elections this margin drastically decreased to 65,000 . Lallu Singh has been elected MLA 5 times from Ayodhya assembly constituency.

“We are taking back all our Dalit brothers in our fold who voted for the BJP in last elections and we have a strong base of OBCs and minorities,” said Ram Baran Prasad , a local Dalit leader of the SP.

“Now the election has gone far from the politics of communities of Dalit , backward and forward. We have Modi and Ram temple and both are enough for a thumping victory of the BJP in Ayodhya,” said Mahant Rameshwar Das, a priest in Ayodhya.

“This time the winning margin of the BJP will cross two lakh votes by the grace of Ramji,” he said.

: “On the basis of charismatic leadership of Yogiji and the construction of Ram temple for which there was struggle for 500 years , there is no challenge to the BJP either in Ayodhya or in the whole country., said Lallu Singh.

: “The temple is being constructed on the orders of the court. Any government of the time has to follow the orders of the court, so why are BJP and Modi taking the credit? If we were in power , we would have constructed the temple,”Awadhesh Prasad said