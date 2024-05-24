INDIA bloc wants to rob quota of dalits, OBCs to appease Muslims: Nadda

GORAKHPUR BJP national president JP Nadda on Friday launched a scathing attack on the INDIA bloc, alleging that the “ghamandia” (arrogant) alliance was against the Dalits, tribals and backwards because it wanted to rob the reservation of these sections and appease Muslims. BJP national president JP Nadda addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Kushinagar district, Friday. (PTI Photo)

The BJP chief also alleged that the “arrogant alliance” was “anti-Sanatan and anti-national”.

He raised questions over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s understanding of the Indian Constitution. “He talks about the Indian Constitution in election rallies but has not tried to understand the spirit of Constitution,” Nadda said addressing an election rally organised in Kushinagar in support of local BJP candidate and sitting MP Vijay Dubey.

The BJP chief appealed to the people to vote in favour of the BJP and claimed that if Narendra Modi becomes the prime minister for the third time, India would become the third-largest economy. Nadda said the BJP was committed to defend reservations norms and would not allow any “bid of robbery” in reservation quota to appease any community.

Nadda slammed the opposition for promoting their families in politics and stated while Lalu Yadav, Sharad Pawar, Stalin and Akhilesh Yadav were concerned about establishing their next generation in politics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath wanted to uplift living standards of 140 crore people.

He promised people that their electricity bills would be waived after the Modi government comes to power and urged them to vote for the BJP for construction of another 3 crore pucca houses under the PM Awas Yojana and health cover of ₹5 lakh to every citizen above 70 years of age.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath also addressed the election meeting and recalled the days when ration mafia were enjoying grains meant for the poor and Musahar community who were facing starvation-like situation.

Adityanath said his government provided free ration to the poor of Kushinagar apart from providing them houses under PM housing scheme and allocating land. Former union minister and Rajya Sabha member RPN Singh also urged people to vote for Yogi and Modi for a vibrant India.