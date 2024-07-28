India has chance to emerge as manufacturing hub: BJP MP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi on Sunday termed the recent Union Budget historic as it was presented by the Modi government in its third consecutive term in office—a feat achieved in Indian history after 60 years. BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi was addressing a press conference in Lucknow. (HT file)

“Previously, this milestone was reached under the leadership of Pandit Nehru during the nascent stage of democracy. Now, this marks the maturity of democracy, making it an unprecedented achievement to form a government in a mature democracy,” he said at a press conference organised here by the BJP Lucknow Mahanagar.

Trivedi, also a Rajya Sabha MP, highlighted that the budget was significant because it addressed the current global scenario and ensured comprehensive support for the common people, the poor, the youth, farmers, and women in India. “This budget is expected to lay a strong foundation for India’s future,” he added.

“Our government has consistently increased capital expenditure, which strengthens the economy. The budget also ensures employment generation, benefiting two crore people. The government announced that for first-time employees, their PF contribution and the first salary would be provided by the government in three instalments of five thousand each,” Trivedi said.

He pointed out that with declining trust in China as the world’s largest manufacturing hub, India has a golden opportunity to establish itself as a manufacturing centre, ensuring long-term capital expenditure and employment.

He said one crore farmers will receive assistance for organic farming. A provision of ₹3 lakh crore has been made for women empowerment. The government aims to make India a centre for aircraft and ship manufacturing and repair by reducing excise duty. Several budget provisions have been made to boost the service sector, and existing schemes for the poor continue.

Trivedi mentioned that the inflation rate is currently at 5%. During the previous government’s tenure, IMF standards downgraded India’s rating to negative. “Today, agencies recognise India’s progress with World Bank chief Ajay Banga affirming India’s stability and growth. In the past, India approached the World Bank and IMF as a petitioner, whereas now IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva acknowledges India’s continued 15% growth. This budget ensures such arrangements,” the BJP MP said.

He contrasted the opposition’s tenure, where inflation was high and growth was low, with the current government’s record of maintaining low inflation and high growth.