Prabal, India’s first long-range revolver, launched

KANPUR India’s first long-range revolver, ‘Prabal’, manufactured by state-owned enterprise Advanced Weapons and Equipment India (AWEIL), was launched at the Small Arms Factory (SAF) here on Friday.

This weapon is light weight, attractive and costs half the price of other revolvers available in this category. (Sourced)

The revolver has a range of 50 metres, which is double the range of other revolvers in the market, said Rajeev Sharma, working director, SAF.

“This weapon is light weight, attractive and costs half the price of other revolvers available in this category. It is the first in the country that has side wing cylinder, which makes trigger pull easy,” he said.

Made with metal injection mould technology, ‘Prabal’ weighs 700 grams (without cartridges) and its barrel length is 76 mm, while its overall length is 177.6 mm. Side swing cylinder is available only in foreign-make revolvers such the Webley Scott, which is being manufactured in India in UP’s Hardoi district.

According to the AWEIL, people having arms licence can start booking the revolver from August 21.

AWEIL is a state-owned firm in Kanpur’s Armapur. It has eight factories of the erstwhile Ordinance Factory Board (OFB) and primarily manufactures small arms and artillery guns for Indian armed forces, as well as, foreign militaries.

