‘India trying to ensure Russia doesn’t use nuke against Ukraine’

Amid fears of Russia using nuclear weapons in the Russia-Ukraine war that has been going on for eight months now, principal scientific advisor to the government of India Padma Shri Prof Ajay Kumar Sood says India is trying to ensure that Russia does not do so.

He was in Sangam city to attend 92nd annual convention of the National Science Academy of India (NASI) and inaugurate a national seminar on Sunday. Talking to media persons, he said the use of nuclear weapons by Russia would prove to be a disaster for the entire humanity.

“So, under no circumstances should this happen. It is not just a matter of two countries but it is dangerous for the entire humanity. This has to be prevented by all means. India is engaged through diplomatic channels on how to prevent it. I have full faith that diplomatic channels lead to something positive in this direction,” he said.

Prof Sood said the central government is running several schemes to promote children to take up studies in the field of science. He said the government is running the scheme “Waste to Wealth Mission” under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

“Under this, 400 Swachhta Sarathi have been appointed to recognise students, community workers/self-help groups and municipal/sanitation workers who are engaged in tackling the enormous challenge of waste management scientifically and sustainably,” he said.

The “Waste to Wealth Mission” is one of the nine national missions of the Prime Minister’s Science, Technology, and Innovation Advisory Council (PM-STIAC). The fellowship is an initiative to empower young innovators who are engaged in community work of waste management/awareness campaigns/waste surveys/studies, etc as Swachhta Sarathis and implement actions to reduce waste for a greener planet.

“Women’s education is very important. There is a great need for girls to come forward in the field of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) and we are striving that they do not have to leave studies midway. Only 48 percent of girls who pursue MSc go for further studies in science. Through the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, the government is motivating to encourage children to take up science stream for their studies,” he said.

Prof Ajay Kumar Sood believes that IIT is a top brand in the world today. “The old IITs are doing very well but the new institutes out of the 23 IITs are facing shortage of faculty members and resources. First, all the existing IITs need to be empowered. After that, it should be considered to open more such institutes,” he said.