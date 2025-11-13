‘Indian hockey on right track, both men’s, women’s teams doing well ’

Hockey India on Wednesday announced plans to host big events in Uttar Pradesh in the near future as its secretary-general, Bholanath Singh, said that the country’s biggest state deserves to host big international events. UP Hockey’s chief, RP Singh (left) poses with Hockey India’s secretary general, Bholanth Singh (right) in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Sourced)

“Hockey India has already discussed plans for Uttar Pradesh with chief minister Yogi Adityanath Ji and soon we will announce details,” Singh said in an exclusive chat with HT, on the sidelines of the Trophy Tour of the FIH Junior World Cup, here on Wednesday.

After successfully holding 2016 Junior World Cup Hockey here in Lucknow, when hosts India had emerged champions for the first time, Uttar Pradesh hasn’t conducted any big international event of that stature even though Uttar Pradesh Hockey has been conducting various domestic events successfully for the last many years.

Singh also said that Hockey India was progressing in the right direction, and both men and women’s teams of India have been doing well at the international level. “We are going with a certain plan and that too quite successfully. Both our men and women’s teams are doing well and I am sure that in the 2030 Commonwealth Games in India, Hockey India will be targeting a gold at least in the men’s section.

“The 2030 CWG will be a big opportunity for Indian hockey to showcase its real strength. So far, we have won the silver medal at least three times in the CWG, but now our target is to win gold in the 2030 Games and that too before the home crowd,” said Singh, adding, “We will also try to better our position in the 2036 Olympics, if it happens in India.”

He said that after a long time, hockey in India has returned to its old days. “If you look at today’s date, you will see that the junior, sub-junior, senior, men and women, all of them have good results. In the future, if our players continue to play well and give good performances, we will continue to flourish in the world,” he further said.

Singh also praised the women’s hockey standard in India. “We also have a good set up for women’s hockey in India and all our teams including women’s teams are going well. I also hope that in future, our women’s team will also be winning medals in the Olympics as Hockey India is not leaving any stone unturned to make it happen,” he added.

While reacting to the ‘losing interests’ of franchises for the Hockey India League, Singh denied that there was any disappointment among the franchises for the HIL. “There is no chance of any disappointment for the franchises. If they have come to do business there, then they will not be able to run the franchise. They need to think about the development of hockey, and also the players.

“I want to say with a lot of confidence that the Hockey India League will soon be seen in a new avatar. Next year, I am telling you, people will stand in line to buy teams,” he said.