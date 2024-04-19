India’s transformation under Modi a subject of wonder for world: Yogi Adityanath in Amroha

Hitting out at Pakistan and lavishing praise on the Modi government, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said while those in the neighbouring country are struggling to get food, “80 crore (800 million) people in India are getting free ration”. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the Amroha rally with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. (ANI PHOTO)

He also said India has witnessed an unprecedented and wonderful change under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the past 10 years and efforts were being made to transform India into a self-reliant and developed country.

This transformation has become a subject of curiosity and wonder for the world, he added.

“The result of this is that today everyone is enjoying a better security environment in the country. Not only this, the respect and pride of 140 crore countrymen in the world has increased,” he said addressing a public rally in Amroha Lok Sabha constituency in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“At the time of the Partition of the country in 1947, Pakistan had less population. It now has a population of around 23 to 24 crore, yet many people there struggle to get food. On the other hand, under the leadership of PM Modi, 80 crore people of India have been receiving free ration for the past four years,” Adityanath said.

This reflected a changing and new India, he added.

The BJP, in its Lok Sabha poll manifesto, has promised to continue to provide free ration to more than 80 crore people in the country for the next five years.

Efforts have been made to make India a top economy, strengthen infrastructure and ensure welfare of the people, Adityanath said.

He said the PM was in Amroha on the day of the first phase of polling for the Lok Sabha polls and this was the time to express gratitude for the same.

It is important to participate in the festival of democracy and ensure that the Modi government is entrusted with the leadership of the country for the third time, he said.

Adityanath also said “only one slogan is being heard from every direction -- phir ek baar Modi sarkar”.

The rally was organised in support of Kanwar Singh Tanwar, the BJP candidate from the Amroha constituency in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

Tanwar won the Amroha seat in 2014, but was defeated in 2019 by Danish Ali, who was with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) then. Ali is again in the fray from Amroha on a Congress ticket.