Allahabad HC takes serious note of plight of prisoners in U.P. jails

Taking a serious note of the indifference of state government officials towards the plight of prisoners and undertrials in jails across Uttar Pradesh and also of non-revision of wages paid to convicts serving their jail terms, the Allahabad high court has asked the secretary, finance, and the additional IG (prisons) to remain present in the court on the next date of hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL) petition. The bench comprising Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker and Justice Saumitra Dayal Singh was on July 4 hearing the PIL filed by one Bachchey Lal. (For Representation)

On the recent killings of criminals in judicial custody, the court observed, "In recent times, heinous crimes have been committed inside jail premises. Nothing would be more shocking to the court or the justice delivery system (as a whole) than murder of any under trial or convict while in the custody of the court."

“To allow present circumstances to exist would be to perpetrate similar occurrences in future. That would be a blot on the entire judicial set up,” the bench said.

During the course of the hearing, an affidavit was filed by director general (DG), prisons, SN Sabat stating that the state authorities will take appropriate policy decision on the wage revision and with respect to increase of jail capacity and other amenities, including modular jail facilities, will be provided.

Not satisfied with the averments made in the affidavit, the bench said that the state authorities are only offering lip service and directed SMA Rizvi, secretary (finance), Chitralekha Singh, additional IG (prisons) and Arvind Kumar Singh, senior superintendent of jail/DIG (prisons), Prayagraj, to remain present in the court on the next date of hearing on August 9. All these officials were present in the court at the time of hearing.

On overcrowding in jails, the court observed, “It may not be forgotten that the convicts and under trials are not only human beings but are part of our society. They are housed in jail facility by way of necessity to offer corrective measures and not by way of condemnation. In fact, unless conditions (inside jail faculties), for dignified human existence are assured, inside jails, the justice delivery system may remain from dispensing justice with dignity.”