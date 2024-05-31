People’s cup of water woes overflows in Lucknow’s Indira Nagar and Gomti Nagar

LUCKNOW Indira Nagar and Gomti Nagar face water crisis twice a year - during peak summer and in winter season, and civic authorities have not come up with a long-term plan to keep the supply going when the problem worsens, lamented residents of these areas that get water from the Kathauta Jheel. Tube wells are not the solution as the groundwater level has dropped, said a resident. (Pic for representation)

Two cleaning campaigns are conducted in the Sharda Canal every year, which lowers the level of Kathauta lake in Gomti Nagar, thereby affecting water supply to these areas.

“Several people come to me with complaints of water problem, and many such complaints even get resolved. But the Jalkal department has not provided any permanent solution to the issue. Many people are getting dirty water from their taps and the department is currently working to fix the problem,” said Pooja Jaswani, corporator, Indira Nagar.

Ankit Verma, a resident of Indira Nagar Sector 15, expressed his worries about the current water crisis, saying: “In wake of water woes every year, there should be an alternative mechanism to maintain supply. Authorities should work to restore tube wells that are not functional due to the declining water level.”

“Tube wells are not the solution as the groundwater level has dropped. Instead, there is need for proper rainwater harvesting to maintain the groundwater level,” said Devendra Swaroop Shukla, resident of Indira Nagar.

HT tried to contact Jalkal department GM Manoj Arya, but there was no response.

Aditya Rai of Indira Nagar Sector B said: “Water pressure is very low here. Several complaints have been made to the Jalkal department, but in vain.”