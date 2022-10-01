Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Indonesian delegation invites ACCI to Trade Expo 2022

Indonesian delegation invites ACCI to Trade Expo 2022

Published on Oct 01, 2022

A delegation from Embassy of Indonesia in New Delhi visited Associated Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) here on Friday to promote trade and commerce between the two countries and extend invitation for the ‘Trade Expo 2022’ being organised by government of Indonesia.

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Bona Kusuma, Trade attache and Sunhartono, staff of Trade attache of the Indonesian embassy, led the delegation.

Kusuma informed that main imports of Indonesia were iron and steel, mineral oils, organic chemicals, pharmaceutical and meat among others while major export items of Indonesia were palm oil, coal and copper ores among others.

On the occasion, Kusuma extended invitation to the Associated Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the Trade Expo 2022 being organised by the government of Indonesia.

During interaction, ACCI members apprised the Indonesian delegation about the visa problem.

Kusuma assured the ACCI that the issue had been resolved and all possible support would be extended to the visiting industrialists.

Shailendra Jain, past president of the ACCI chaired the meeting.

RK Saran, CEO, ACCI, stressed on strengthening economic ties between the two countries.

Saturday, October 01, 2022
