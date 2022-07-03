Infrastructure in Buddhist spots in east U.P. to be developed: Minister
The state government has decided to develop infrastructure facilities at the Buddhist spots located in the east Uttar Pradesh.
Tourism and culture minister, Jaiveer Singh said, “The state government is committed to developing Buddhist spots and to provide world class facilities to tourists and devotees.”
Under Swadesh Darshan scheme the government allocated ₹36.59 crore for the development of Shravasti, a prominent Buddhist spot. The fund has been utilised for light and sound show, beautification of world peace centre, theme park, solar lighting, waste management, Wi-Fi facility and installation of CCTVs.
“Development of facilities has given thrust to domestic and foreign tourists at Shravasti. Increase in tourist flow has created employment opportunities for local people,” he said.
Shravasti, situated on the bank of river Rapti near Nepal border is the place where Gautam Buddha stayed for a long period. There are two stupas at the spot, the bigger one called Mahet and the smaller one, Sahet.
“During excavation several engraved sculptures and idols have been found and these were now in the state museum, Lucknow,” Singh said.
The minister said ₹40.95 crore have been allocated for integrated tourism development of another Buddhist spot- Kapilvastu, also in east UP. “Light and sound programme there has started, Buddha theme park been developed, CCTV and solar light systems installed. A helipad too has been constructed for helicopter facility for tourists,” he said.
“Kapilvastu is located in Siddharthnagar district of U.P. and Lumbini, the birth place of Gautam Buddha is located 10 km north in Nepal. Buddha gave sermons at the spot and that is why tourists from across the globe visit the place. The development of tourist and infrastructure facilities will give boost to tourism and generate employment as well,” he added.
“Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered to develop India-Nepal Friendship Hub at Lumbini, Naugarh, Bansi, Siddharthnagar, Sonauli, Nautanwa, Gorakhpur, Barabanki, Bahraich, Nanpara, Rupediha located on the road routes connecting U.P. with Nepal. The hub will provide basic facilities to the tourists and pilgrims,” Singh said.
“On the occasion of Buddha Purnima on May 16 programmes were organized at Buddhist spots at Varanasi, Kushinagar, Shravasti and other districts,” he said.
-
Delhiwale: Six shades of monsoon
Monsoon elevates Adam Khan’s tomb into an emergency sanctuary for passersby (and dogs) speared by sudden showers. Perched atop a Mehrauli hillock, the monument overlooks the Qutub Minar, which appears totally bechara and defenceless in the heavy rain.
-
Bengal guv seeks clarifications on bill to make Mamata chancellor of varsities
The West Bengal University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was passed by the state’s legislative assembly on June 13 and sent to Raj Bhawan for the mandatory governor’s assent.
-
Forest dept investigates complaint of fresh encroachments in Southern Ridge
In the complaint, Akash Vashishtha, who is an environmental activist and lawyer, said fresh constructions are being undertaken at these two locations, for which trees are being felled. The ecology of the southern ridge is deteriorating due to these encroachments, states the complaint.
-
Panipat man kills three within 8 hours; arrested
The accused, Ashu, a resident of Panipat’s Nara village, killed the victims, reportedly his friends, between 8pm and 4am and travelled around 60km from the first crime scene in Matlauda of Panipat to Titawi in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli. The victims are Sonu, 26, who was working with a private contractor in a cement factory, and his two friends -- Monu, 25, of Nara village and Rakesh, 27, of Bhalsi village.
-
Delhi: Tools to help schools assess mindset curriculum impact
The Delhi government introduced the Happiness curriculum in 2018, Entrepreneurship mindset curriculum in 2019 and the Deshbhakti curriculum last year with the aim of inculcating problem-solving approaches among students and making them more self-aware, self-confident and socially responsible.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics