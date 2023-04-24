Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Solar plant commissioned at Bangarmau

Solar plant commissioned at Bangarmau

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 24, 2023 11:26 PM IST

Built with an investment of 100 crores, this solar power plant will be supplying over 3.1 crore units of green power to INOXAP’s units in Uttar Pradesh, enabling an offset of 28,000 tonnes of CO2 every year, for the next 25 years.

INOX Air Products (INOXAP), a manufacturer of industrial and medical gases, commissioned a 21.3 MW open access captive solar power plant at Bangarmau in Unnao, a company spokesman said here on Monday.

The project was completed within a record time of 9 months, a company spokesman said. (FOR REPRESENTATION)
The project was completed within a record time of 9 months, a company spokesman said. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

“INOXAP’s first dedicated solar power plant is also the largest investment made by the company in renewable energy. The plant has been commissioned by one of India’s leading solar energy power developers, Sunsure Energy,” he claimed.

Built with an investment of 100 crores, this solar power plant will be supplying over 3.1 crore units of green power to INOXAP’s units in Uttar Pradesh, enabling an offset of 28,000 tonnes of CO2 every year, for the next 25 years.

Commenting on the commissioning of the plant, Siddharth Jain, managing director of INOX Air Products said, “With the commissioning of our first open access captive solar power plant in India, we have taken a giant step towards our Net Zero goals.” The project, he claimed, was completed within a record time of 9 months.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttar pradesh india renewable energy investment bangarmau unnao record time managing director + 6 more
uttar pradesh india renewable energy investment bangarmau unnao record time managing director + 5 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 24, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out