Insta ‘moral policing’ spurs crackdown on Haidari Dal members

Police in Bareilly have escalated their search for Imam Riyazuddin, a key suspect in the investigation against Haidari Dal, a group accused of faith-based vigilantism and harassment of women. The crackdown follows a series of arrests after a viral video from June 7, 2025, purportedly showed group members confronting women in Gandhi Udyan Park during Bakrid celebrations. 22-year-old Imam suspected of recruiting youth, managing funds online (Sourced)

The 22-year-old imam from Majhua village under Faridpur police station is believed to be central to the group’s financial and operational planning. According to officials, Riyazuddin circulated a QR code on social media to collect donations, which were used to produce provocative videos posted on Instagram handles like ‘Haidri Dal Bareilly’ and ‘Haidari Dal 25’. These videos frequently targeted women from a particular community, seen with men from other communities under the guise of moral policing.

Following complaints, the police registered an FIR at Kotwali police station under Sections 353 (public mischief), 196 (promoting enmity), 79 (insulting modesty of a woman), and 126 (wrongful restraint) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police have arrested six individuals linked to the group. On June 24, the founder of Haidari Dal, Nabi Hasan, was taken into custody. Authorities recovered 40 objectionable videos from his mobile phone.

Earlier arrests include Unani medicine student Jaish Ahmad and engineering student Shanu on June 15 for circulating inflammatory material. On June 8, Shahbaz Raza alias Sufiyan and Sameer Raza were held for harassing women at Gandhi Udyan Park. Two others, Riyazuddin and Mufti Khalid, are still on the run.

Investigators say Riyazuddin used his influence as an Imam of a mosque to raise funds and mobilise youth. He allegedly coordinated activities through a WhatsApp group where strategies were discussed and operations planned.

Circle officer Ashutosh Shivam confirmed that search operations are underway across Bareilly and adjoining districts. “We are focusing on Riyazuddin’s financial links. The QR code used for donations could lead us to others involved in the network,” he said.

The police’s cyber team, along with the Special Operations Group and Surveillance Unit, have identified over 50 social media groups operating under variants of the name ‘Haidri Dal’, often combined with district or RTO codes.

Senior officials said that while the group appears to be small and self-organised, the use of multiple digital platforms has made tracking it more complex. New videos posted online on June 13 show members confronting and assaulting a man for talking to a woman wearing a hijab.

Police say Riyazuddin’s dual role as an imam and group organiser allegedly allowed him to both inspire and direct operations, including the filming and online promotion of confrontations.

“We are committed to rooting out this network,” superintendent of police (SP) (City) Manush Pareek. “Riyazuddin’s role in coordinating and funding these activities makes him a key target. The investigation is ongoing, and no angle is being ignored.”