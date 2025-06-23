Integrity, learning key to future leadership: RBI governor at IIT-K

Reserve Bank of India governor Sanjay Malhotra on Monday called upon the graduating students of IIT Kanpur to embrace lifelong learning, adaptability and integrity, as he returned to his alma mater after 36 years to deliver the keynote address at the institute’s 58th convocation. Malhotra, a 1989 BTech graduate in computer science from IIT Kanpur, addressed students and faculty at the main auditorium. Sanjay Malhotra, a 1989 BTech graduate in computer science from IIT Kanpur, addressed students and faculty at the main auditorium. (Sourced)

“Walking through the same corridors and remembering my days here fills me with pride and nostalgia,” he said, recalling his time on campus. “This moment marks not an end, but a beginning. The world is changing faster than ever, and your adaptability, curiosity, and commitment will define your journey.”

Speaking about leadership and character, the RBI Governor said trust and integrity were not just values, but essential foundations for leading in any field. “Hard work shapes outcomes. Carry these principles with you, and you will honour not only this institution, but your potential,” he told the graduates.

A total of 2,848 degrees were awarded across multiple disciplines at the convocation. This included 874 BTech, 480 MTech, 269 PhD, and 204 BSc degrees. Other recipients included 145 MBA, 194 MSc, 83 MSc by Research, and 361 students from the eMasters programme.

Talin Gupta received the president’s gold medal, while Dhruv Misra and Kalash Talati were awarded the director’s gold medals in the 4-year and 5-year UG categories, respectively. 21 students were also recognised with the Outstanding PhD Thesis Award.

The event was presided over by Mahesh Gupta, chairman of the board of governors, and institute director Manindra Agrawal.