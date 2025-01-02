Menu Explore
Intense cold, dense fog today, warns IMD

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jan 02, 2025 10:39 PM IST

IMD forecasts dense fog and a cold day in Lucknow on Friday, with temperatures at 7.4°C. Warnings issued for low visibility; light rains expected Monday.

The IMD has predicted dense fog and a cold day on Friday morning, with a rise in temp towards afternoon with light rains expected the coming Monday.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

The minimum temperature recorded in Lucknow on Thursday was 7.4 degrees Celsius. According to the Indian Meteorology Department (IMD) records, it was 9.1 degrees and 12 degrees on Wednesday and Tuesday, respectively.

The cold day warning is only for January 3, and will be lifted for the following four days. According to the IMD, shallow to moderate fog will be experienced in Lucknow on Friday morning, with the sky turning clear later. The maximum and minimum temperatures will hover around 19 degrees and 9 degrees Celsius.

In the rest of the state, the weather is likely to remain dry, with shallow to moderate fog over isolated parts of the state during late night and early morning hours.

The lowest minimum temperatures in the state were recorded at Churk (4.6 degrees), Fursatganj (4.9 degrees), and Kanpur city (5 degrees); and the lowest maximum temperatures were recorded at Najibabad (13 degrees), Bareilly (13.3 degrees) and Hardoi and Shahjahanpur (13.5 degrees).

“Most of the state is on yellow alert for the cold day expected on Friday morning,” said senior scientist, IMD Lucknow, Mohd Danish. He added, “Citizens ought to be careful - especially drivers are advised to be careful due to the expected low visibility caused by fog,” he warned.

