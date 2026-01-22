Interfaith couple found murdered in Moradabad, 2 held

In a suspected hate crime involving an interfaith couple, a Hindu woman and a Muslim man who had been missing for three days were found dead on Wednesday evening in Moradabad district, with police arresting two accused in connection with the case. The bodies were exhumed from a shallow grave near the Neem Karoli Baba Ashram on the banks of the Gagan River in Umri Sabzipur village under the Pakbada police station area. The woman’s relatives, opposing the relationship, allegedly killed both of them, with the bodies exhumed after three days. (Sourced)

Police said Armaan Chaudhary, 24, and Kajal Saini, 20, both residents of Umri Sabzipur, were allegedly in a relationship for the past two years. On Sunday night, Armaan allegedly went to Kajal’s house to meet her, where family members reportedly caught the two together. Preliminary investigations suggest that Kajal’s relatives, opposing the relationship, allegedly killed both of them.

Satpal Antil, senior superintendent of police (SSP), confirmed that Kajal’s three brothers are allegedly responsible for the killings. Two of the three accused have been arrested, and the spade allegedly used in the crime has been recovered.

To destroy evidence, the accused allegedly transported the bodies out of the village and buried them near the ashram along the Gagan riverbank. The incident remained concealed for three days.

Meanwhile, Armaan’s family members said they had been searching for him and repeatedly visiting the local police station. They alleged that they had warned the police about a possible untoward incident, but no immediate action was taken, giving the accused time to allegedly hide evidence.

On Wednesday, after the family approached SSP Antil, senior police officers rushed to the spot with additional force. Based on the interrogation of suspects taken into custody, police identified the burial site and carried out excavation work along the Gagan riverbank. After several hours, the bodies of Armaan and Kajal were recovered.

Following the recovery, tension prevailed in Umri Sabzipur village, prompting the deployment of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and police personnel from multiple stations. After completing the inquest proceedings, the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination.