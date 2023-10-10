International Day of Girl Child: Home away from home helps raise underage mothers, their kids

When a girl arrives at the government child shelter home (Rajkiya Bal Griha – Balika) for girls on Para Road, the first question she is asked is, “Do you want to go home, or not?” The course of action for the rehabilitation is then decided based on their answer, said Bharti Srivastav, full-time counsellor at the shelter home. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The home has a capacity of 100 children aged 10-18 years but is currently holding 122 girls including 14 infants. While there is a separate unisex government shelter home for infants and young children (aged 0-10) at Prag Narayan Road, the infants at the girls’ home are the ones that come with their underage mothers. “These children come in with their mothers, and gain at least five more mothers,” said Safalta Singh, superintendent of the shelter home.

“The inmates at this home are all young girls who have had traumatic childhoods so far. Most of them are from unplanned pregnancies,” said Srivastav. She added that these young girls get into relationships and get married to their partners in an effort to run away from home, and since they are not educated about contraceptives, they get pregnant. “They are naturally unable to manage their pregnancies on their own, and need medical care and attention,” said Srivastav.

Most of the expectant mothers come to the shelter home three or four months into the pregnancy, and the shelter home authorities arrange for their prenatal care and delivery at Lok Bandhu Hospital, said the superintendent. After they have had their baby and are over the age of 18, the Child Welfare Committee reunites them with their partners, or the families of those who are willing to take their daughters back.

Singh said, “Having so many babies in the house is also a source of excitement and learning for the other older girls. They take care of one another’s babies and also of each other when they are tired or unwell.” But amidst the several programmes, extracurricular activities like dance, self-defence, threadwork and embroidery, culinary lessons, and more, they also have monthly group counselling sessions, suggestion meetings, and duty allocation meetings with the authorities. “We try to provide a holistic environment for growth for these children, so they leave the shelter home healed from the trauma or isolation they experienced in the past.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON