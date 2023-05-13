Nurses feted in Lucknow, contribution highlighted on International Nurses’ Day

International Nurses’ Day was celebrated at different hospitals in the state capital and nurses were felicitated for their contribution to patients’ wellbeing. For representation only (HT File Photo)

“Nursing is not just a duty but with recovery and discharge of each patient, the nurse brings back happiness for the entire family (of the patient),” said Pradip Gangwar, patron of the King George’s Medical University Nurses’ Association. On the occasion, Gangwar along with Jitendra Upadhaya, general secretary of the association, and Yadunandini Singh, president, honoured several nurses.

A signature campaign was also conducted in appreciation of the services by nurses at KGMU. A nurse comprises of nobility, utility, responsibility, sympathy and efficiency,” said Dr Gangwar. Dr D Himanshu, the medical superintendent of the KGMU also participated in the event.

At the Balrampur Hospital, a cake-cutting and felicitation ceremony was organised to mark International Nurses’ Day. Ashok Kumar, general secretary, Rajkiya Nurses Sangh, a body of government nurses in the state, medical superintendent Dr Himanshu, chief medical superintendent Dr GP Gupta felicitated nurses. Those felicitated included Amita Raus, Priti Roberts, Rajni Maisi, Uma Devi, Smita Maurya, Gurpreet Kaur.

At the Lucknow Cancer Institute, a seminar on the role of nurses was organised. Several nurses were felicitated for their outstanding work, said Nirmala Pant of the institute, in a press statement.

Events were also held at Aastha Centre for Geriatric where nurses were felicitated for their contribution to elderly patients, who need care to recover.

“Nurses not only contribute to treatment but also diagnosis. Correct sampling helps in accurate diagnosis,” said Sunil Kumar, spokesperson of the Lab Technicians Association, UP.