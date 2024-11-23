Int’l judges conference: CJs, justices discuss threats to peace in society

The endeavour for peace emerged as the topic of discussion on the second day of the 25th International Conference of Chief Justices taking place at City Montessori School, Kanpur Road here, scheduled to culminate on Sunday. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath hosted a dinner for the participants of the 25th International Conference of Judges at his official 5-Kalidas Marg residence in Lucknow on Saturday (HT Photo)

The second day’s theme was ‘Global Governance We Need.’ In all, 178 chief justices, judges, and former and current heads of state from 56 countries are participating in this conference.

Justice Mato Arlovic, vice president, Constitutional Court, Croatia, in his address on peace said, “The threat and denial of peace endangers, tramples on and denies all human rights and freedoms. Explaining that peace is as the crux of any society, he said that a society in which “there is no just peace or in which peace is threatened by conflicts within society or by aggressive attacks from outside” has virtually nothing.

Chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, who was also a part of the conference, spoke of India’s rising global influence and her role in supporting developing nations. He urged global leaders to prioritise citizens’ well-being by tailoring foreign policy to national needs and called for collective action to address inequality and critical global challenges.

Other chief justices and heads of state also shared their stands on the grave need to protect peace in any society or country, acknowledging a threat to peace as a threat to national security.