Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Int’l students at Lucknow University discuss importance of mother tongue

Int’l students at Lucknow University discuss importance of mother tongue

lucknow news
Published on Feb 22, 2023 01:39 AM IST

The 30 participants shared their ideas of humanitarian values enshrined in their mother tongue and recited statements of global importance in their own languages.

(Subhankar Chakraborty/HT PHOTO)
(Subhankar Chakraborty/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Youngsters from abroad pursuing education at the University of Lucknow convened to discuss the importance of mother tongue during a meeting organised on the occasion of International Mother Language Day by the varsity on Tuesday.

The 30 participants shared their ideas of humanitarian values enshrined in their mother tongue and recited statements of global importance in their own languages.

Selma Mulunga from Namibia, Mattalanka Justina from Lesotho, Alhagie Ousman Jallow from Gambia, Levison Nyasula from Mlawai , Khodzhev Iskandar from Tajikistan, Ahmad Gul, M Mullah Salangi, Mohammad Zabi Saqib, Ali Raza Rhmani from Afghanistan, Nandini Joomuck from Muaritius Mohammad Ohidur Zaman from Bangladesh and others participated in the event.

V-C Prof Alok Kumar Rai observed that mother tongue connected one from the self. “It becomes the mode of communication with the self on different seminal occasions. Our mother tongue, which associates us with the self, persuades us to perform our national duties, and keeps us motivated towards becoming a global citizen,” Prof Rai said.

“Mother language is sacred and valuable. We must preserve languages, especially our mother language. My native language is the Tajik-Persian language, but I respect all languages, because they are the only means of communication for humanity,” said Khodzhaev Iskandar, an MA (Political Science) student who hails from Tajikistan.

“Language is a big part of one’s cultural identity. It can influence health and wealth,“ said Ahmad Gul (from Afghanistan), a PhD student at the University of Lucknow.

Students from like Afghanistan, Namibia, Mauritius, Tajikistan, Bangladesh, Gambia, Lesotho, Malawi and Sri Lanka were present in the meeting.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 22, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out