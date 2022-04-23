Into the ‘labyrinth’ of the mind
The teenage years are probably the most beautiful years of one’s life. One is getting wiser by the day, yet that child-like imagination hasn’t got lost. Fired by that imagination and youthful energy, creative juices flow unfettered, finding utterance in music, sport, embroidery, in prose…and poetry.
Labyrinth is the perfect example of such teenage creativity, by middle-school student, Dania Khan. Ruskin Bond writes in the foreword to the book, “Such is the young poetess’s construct of words that it leaves you both chained and liberated, all at once.” And one couldn’t agree more.
Sample this: ‘Her hands covered her brown eyes,
Hiding the tint of disappointment in them’.
And at another place, Khan writes, ‘The blanket lay unfolded,
Disclosing its tears, hidden in its folds’.
These 48 creations – some just a paragraph big – help the reader get a glimpse into the workings of a young creative mind caught in the despondency of lockdown induced by a pandemic. And yet, there is hope, always lurking round the corner, ready to jump on you and clap its hands in glee – just like a child.
In the introduction to the collection, Khan gives a glimpse into her being, saying, “I want to be this being who can captivate, string people into my red string of fate, destiny and words. I want to become a person who can make people fall in love with the character even if they know it doesn’t exist…I want to be an author who writes so much that generations to come read my books.”
And if you think this middle-school child is too mature for her age, she contradicts you in the acknowledgement of the book, saying, “I hope that you find a bit of yourself in these poems and take a bit of me along with you.”
One hopes that young Dania Khan journeys through life, moving from one book to another, keeping her fantasies of space and the facts of astrophysics meeting happily in the minds of her growing tribe of readers.
The book also available as an e-book.
Title: Labyrinth
Author: Dania Khan
Publisher: Rupa
Pages: 94
Price: ₹295
-
Nitish downplays visit to Tejashwi’s Iftar party; RJD divided on the issue
A day after Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar attended opposition leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav's Iftar party that generated a lot of hype, the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) leader on Saturday said his participation at the event should not be given any political colour.
-
Challenge is to act on basis of your own talent: Shantanu Bhamare
Software professional-turned-actor Shantanu Bhamare harboured his acting dreams for years before he took the plunge. He made his debut with forthcoming Red and featured in musical video sung by Bollywood singer Aman Trikha. Now, he is fully focused on taking his passion for acting forward. Things changed for him when he met a friend in the US. He next featured as male lead in Teri Aashiqui Main sung by Bollywood singer Aman Trikha.
-
85 rescued turtles to be reintroduced to the wild in UP
Mumbai A total of 85 protected turtles, which were rescued from the illegal wildlife trade over the last two to three years in Thane, Pune and Nashik districts, on Friday reached the Gharial Rescue Centre in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, where they will be acclimated before being reintroduced into the wild after two weeks. Their chances of survival in the wild are not optimistic.
-
Chandigarh Yoga College students demonstrate advanced asanas
Government College of Yoga Education and Health, Sector 23-A, Chandigarh, on Saturday organised a yoga-cum-interactive session. The session was attended by actor and author Samaira Sandhu, who is also associated with the Fit India campaign. The programme commenced with a demonstration of advanced yoga asanas by the students, followed by a session conducted by Roshan Lal. She motivated the students to follow a healthy lifestyle to achieve better physical and mental health.
-
Maharashtra sees 194 new Covid cases, highest single-day spike since March 25
Maharashtra on Saturday reported 194 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest rise in one day after March 25, and one fatality, taking the tally to 78,76,697 and the death toll to 1,47,832, a health official said. On March 25, Maharashtra reported 272 Covid-19 infections. The lone Covid-19 fatality was reported from Pune city, the official said. Maharashtra is now left with 869 active cases, he added.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics