Invoking ESMA shows govt failure: Akhilesh Yadav

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Dec 09, 2024 04:05 AM IST

In a statement issued on Sunday, the former chief minister said, “The BJP government has failed on every front.

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav has alleged the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is conspiring to end reservation through privatisation in key departments like electricity.

There is a conspiracy to end the reservation system : Akhilkesh (Sourced)
The Kannauj MP also said invoking of Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) in the state for the next six months showed the government’s failure.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the former chief minister said, “The BJP government has failed on every front. This order of the Uttar Pradesh government in itself tells about the increasingly worsening conditions in the state that strikes will be banned under the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) for the next six months.”

“The truth is that the BJP knows how to form a government through manipulation and rigging, but does not know how to run a government,” he added.

“The truth is that the BJP government is creating resentment not only in semi-government institutions and government employees but also in the general public through its bad policies. There is a conspiracy to end the reservation system provided by the Constitution through privatization in important institutions like electricity,” he said.

