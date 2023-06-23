Indian People’s Theatre Association (IPTA) has circulated an open letter nationwide and has plans to launch online programmes to show their solidarity with the people in Manipur, caught amid the ongoing violence and conflict between the Kuki and Meitei communities since May.

IPTA initiative to express solidarity with people of violence-hit Manipur (File photo)

“Our Manipur friends are facing unprecedented hate. Many have lost their families. In this difficult time, let us show solidarity with the people of Manipur and make an appeal for peace, love and togetherness. Dialogue is the only way to resolve conflicts,” IPTA has stated in the open letter.

“IPTA is planning to start a series of online programs in a week or so, to express solidarity with our friends and members in Manipur. In these online meetings, we will involve IPTA units from across the country. Songs and poems will be penned and recited in their respective native languages,” said Rakesh Veda, acting president of IPTA, while pointing out that several theatre personalities hailed from Manipur.

“National vice-president, IPTA, M Narasingh, also hails from Manipur. We sought his advice on if we could fly down to Manipur to help friends caught in the violence and he advised us to refrain from doing so. He said the situation is very volatile,” said Rakesh. He was referring to his conversation with Narasingh when the violence, that has claimed more than 70 lives and witnessed many homes and religious places being burnt down so far, had just started.

