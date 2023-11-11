close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow News / IS in Sambhal and Bhadohi: UP ATS arrests four more module members

IS in Sambhal and Bhadohi: UP ATS arrests four more module members

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Nov 11, 2023 07:32 PM IST

UP ATS officials said the arrested accused were identified as Sambhal residents Naved Siddiqui (23), Mohammed Noman (27) and Mohammed Nazim (33) and a Bhadohi resident Raqib Imam (29).

The UP Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) arrested four more former and present Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students associated with the AMU-IS terror module from Sambhal and Bhadohi districts on Saturday, senior police officials said.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

In a press note shared with the media, UP ATS officials said the arrested accused were identified as Sambhal residents Naved Siddiqui (23), Mohammed Noman (27) and Mohammed Nazim (33) and a Bhadohi resident Raqib Imam (29).

Sharing details, UP Police special director general of law and order, Prashant Kumar said Raqeeb Imam has done his BTech and MTech from AMU, Naved Siddiqui is pursuing BSc from the university and Mohd Noman has completed BA Honours from the same university. Besides, Mohd Nazim is also a graduate from the same institution, he added.

He said that the four accused were arrested in continuation of the ATS crackdown on a terror network operated by a group of self-radicalised IS operatives associated with the Students of Aligarh Muslim University (SAMU). He said all of them were involved in propagating the agenda and philosophy of IS to establish Islamic rule across the world.

He said they were roping in people into the IS network and carrying out their nefarious activities, operating in a closed circle and were suspected of having added many more former university students into their terror module.

Earlier, on Wednesday, one other member of the same module, Wajihudeen was arrested from Durg, Chhattisgarh. The accused had done PhD from AMU and was working for IS network in the garb of SAMU. Saturday’s arrests came while verifying credentials of people associated with Wajihudeen and two others previously arrested from Aligarh on November 3. Those arrested previously were Abdullah Arsalan and Maaz Bin Tariq.

Investigations have revealed all three were taking instructions from IS handlers to carry out terror activities in the state. The ATS have recovered propaganda material related to the IS and Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent from them in pen drives.

According to the ATS, the names of Arsalan and Tariq came to light after the arrest of Shahnawaz and Rizwan who were associated with a students’ organisation of the AMU, Students of Aligarh Muslim University by Mumbai ATS earlier this year on October 2.

