Jalandhar grenade attack: NIA searches 3 places in Amroha

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district on Thursday as part of its investigation into a grenade attack on BJP leader Manrohan Kalia's home in Jalandhar, on April 7, 2025. The raids targeted three individuals close to an Amroha resident, Saidul Ameen, who had already been arrested on April 12. The NIA claimed Ameen was a key accused in the case.

This was one among a series of grenade attacks carried out byBabbar Khalsa International (BKI) operatives in Punjab, on the directions of foreign-based handlers of the proscribed terrorist organisation.

A local source said that the NIA teams searched the houses of Abdul Hakim, a farmer from Sihali Jagir village, and Nawab, a friend of Saiedul Ameen, a resident of Katra Bakhtwara Singh locality under City Kotwali limits of Amroha. He said Abdul Hakim’s two sons Azeem and Jurkhan are employed in Delhi. Besides, the NIA raided one other unknown place in Amroha.

He said Ameen also used to do welding work in Delhi for the past few years.

He said Ameen was previously arrested, and his mother was questioned by Punjab police in Amroha. He said the NIA investigations revealed that Ameen had transferred several lakh rupees to his mother’s account.

A senior NIA official confirmed that the NIA is working to uncover Ameen’s network spread across three states - Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab - during which they raided 18 locations including three in Amroha, and to identify others involved in the grenade attack. He said the teams seized various incriminating material, including mobiles, digital devices and documents. He said the agency is gathering evidence and building a case against the accused.

“The NIA teams questioned family members of these individuals during raids in Amroha and seized their mobile phones for examination. However, no one was taken into custody, and the individuals were asked to report to the Delhi NIA office on July 3,” confirmed Amroha superintendent of police (SP), Amit Kumar Anand.

The NIA searches were at the locations of suspects linked with BKI operative Kulbir Sidhu, US-based gangster Manish alias Kaka Rana, and their nodes based in India and various other countries, a release shared by the NIA read. It further read that Kulbir Sidhu, originally from Yamunanagar in Haryana, is currently in Germany and is a key aide of designated terrorist and BKI chief, Pakistan-based Wadhawa Singh Babbar. Sidhu is also an accused in the NIA case related to the murder of VHP leader Vikas Prabhakar in Nangal, Punjab, in April 2024.