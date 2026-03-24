Janata Darshan: Yogi tells soldiers to serve nation without worry, govt will ensure welfare of families

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday assured soldiers attending the Janata Darshan programme that they should serve the nation without worry, as the government will take responsibility for the safety, dignity and well-being of their families. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath during Janata Darshan in Lucknow on Monday. (ANI PHOTO)

According to an official statement, the chief minister said, “You should serve the nation without any worry. The government is responsible for the service, facilities, security and dignity of your families as well as the 25 crore people of the state. The government has been serious about this from day one.”

Adityanath interacted with soldiers, listened to their grievances and assured them that all issues would be resolved appropriately. He asked them to return home without worry, stating that the government will ensure proper redressal of their concerns.

Several soldiers from different districts attended the ‘Janata Darshan’, some had land-related disputes. The chief minister collected their applications and instructed local district administration and police officials to directly contact personnel deployed on the borders and on internal security duties. He directed them to ensure timely and fair resolution of issues under all circumstances and to satisfy the affected families.

The programme also saw complaints from various districts related to policing, land disputes, financial assistance and transfers.

Regarding cases seeking financial assistance for medical treatment, Adityanath advised the families of patients to submit applications along with cost estimates from hospitals. He said the government remains committed to helping all sections of society.

“You take care of the patient and leave the worry of treatment to the government. Full assistance will be provided. No one’s treatment will stop due to lack of funds,” he said.