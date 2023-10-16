Jayant fetes Asian Games medal winners, attacks Union MoS over west UP statehood call

Targeting Union minister of state Sanjeev Balyan over his calling for creation of west UP as a separate state with Meerut as its capital, Rashtriya Lok Dal(RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary said instead of speaking publicly over the issue, the junior minister should discuss it at home (within the party). Balyan, the BJP’s Muzaffarnagar MP, had pitched for west UP statehood at an event in Meerut earlier this month.

Athlete Parul Chaudhary extending her thanks to the RLD chief for visiting her native Eklauta village in Meerut on Oct 16. (HT )

On Monday, the RLD chief visited homes of Asian Games medal winners Parul Chaudhary, Annu Rani and Kiran Baliyan in their villages Eklauta, Bahadarpur and at Ekta Colony respectively here.

Interacting with media persons at Kiran Baliyan’s residence, he said, “The BJP has government at the Centre and in the state. Who is stopping them from taking a decision? He (Sanjeev Balyan) should stop doing a public panchayat over the issue and should convene a panchayat (meeting) of his home (party)”.

Jayant alleged that such a statement was given to divert people’s attention and hide their (the Centre) failure in the past 10 years. Appreciating the athletes who brought laurels to the country, he said, “They have all made us proud and they will inspire youngsters to excel in sports.”

Jayant also said he was ready to dedicate his MP local area development fund for the development of sports infrastructure in villages. He reiterated that his party members will visit the places of those sportspersons who win medals for the country to felicitate them.

Athlete Parul Chaudhary, who gold in the women’s 5000m race and a silver in women’s 3000m steeplechase in Hangzhou Asian Games earlier this month, extended her gratitude to the RLD chief for visiting her. Thousands of party supporters and leaders also accompanied Jayant Choudhary during his visit.

