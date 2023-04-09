2024 poll: JD (U) to project Nitish Kumar as prime ministerial candidate

The Janata Dal (U) will project Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar as the prime ministerial candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, according to state convenor of the party Satyendra Patel. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar (HT FILE)

Kumar will also address public meetings in Uttar Pradesh.

A meeting of the Janata Dal (U) leaders and office-bearers was held under the chairmanship of Satyendra Patel at the party’s state unit office on Sunday.

Patel called upon the party leaders to organize workers’ conferences across Uttar Pradesh to inform the people about the ideology, policies, development work and launch of welfare schemes by the JD (U) government in Bihar. If Nitish Kumar became Prime Minister, his government would work for the development of the country and welfare of the masses without any discrimination, he said.

The JD (U) will also launch a membership drive in Uttar Pradesh to reach out to all the regions, classes and people of the state. The party leaders and workers will highlight the anti-people policies of the UP government. The common people were suffering due to inflation, unemployment and lack of health facilities and farmers were not getting fair price of their products, he said.

The people could get rid of their sufferings by making Nitish Kumar Prime Minister in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he said.

In September last year, the Janata Dal (U) had announced that Nitish Kumar might contest 2024 Lok Sabha elections from a seat in east Uttar Pradesh. Kumar had met SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in Delhi to discuss the alliance of the opposition parties to defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lol Sabha election. SP chief had given positive indication of a pre-poll alliance with the JD (U) to challenge the BJP.