Thousands of job seekers queued up to the job fair for ex-service men held at the Surya Khel Parisar on Monday morning. Job seekers outnumber offers at ex-servicemen job fair in Lucknow

Organised by the Ministry of Defence through the department of ex-servicemen welfare, the fair aimed to bring ex-servicemen seeking re-employment and recruiting companies on the same platform.

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak inaugurated the fair that was organised under the aegis of the directorate general of resettlement.

Over 5700 ex-servicemen from the Air Force, Navy and the Army from across Uttar Pradesh lined up at the Surya grounds here at Lucknow Cantt, aspiring to fit the bill for one of the jobs on offer. Almost 39 companies participated in the job fair offering a little over 2000 positions, with over 1630 job vacancies and 450 entrepreneurship opportunities in different sectors, said a press statement from the Defence PRO.

The ex-servicemen selected will be employed in positions ranging from senior supervisors, mid or senior level managers, strategic planners and project directors.

Following this job fair, two more have been planned for Mumbai and Indore soon.

Guest of honour, MLC Mukesh Sharma was also present at the inauguration of the event. Others present on the occasion include, Lt Gen Mukesh Chadha, chief of staff (COS) central command, Maj Gen SBK Singh, general officer Commanding in Chief of MUPSA (Madhya Uttar Pradesh Sub Area), director general resettlement HQ central command, Sunil Mishra, principal advisor, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Mukesh Aggarwal, Chairman, CII.

Agniveer registration opens today

Online registrations of Agniveers for 12 districts under Army Recruiting Office (ARO) Agra will be open for a month starting February 13 to March 22. The applicants can fill in registration forms through the website www.joinindianarmy.com.

The 12 districts under Agra ARO include Aligarh, Kasganj, Hathras, Etah, Mathura, Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etawah, Jalaun, Jhansi and Lalitpur.

Aspiring candidates aged between 17 and half and 21 years are eligible to register and must pass and secure a place in the online common entrance exam (CEE) to qualify to participate in the rally that follows.