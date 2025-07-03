JPNIC project: LDA to form panel to finalise timelines, assess cost estimates

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) will soon revive the long-pending Jai Prakash Narayan International Centre (JPNIC) project through a public-private partnership (PPP) model, following approval from the state cabinet on Thursday. The authority has begun preparations to inspect the site, assess the required expenses, and then to plan ahead. The JPNIC in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar (HT Photo)

The cabinet has officially transferred the stalled project to LDA, allowing the authority to proceed with fresh planning and execution.

LDA vice-chairperson Prathamesh Kumar confirmed that a high-level meeting will soon be convened to form a committee of senior officials to finalise project timelines, assess the current condition of the building, and evaluate cost implications for repair and completion.

“We will open the buildings and conduct technical inspections to determine how much work is pending and what amount will be needed for maintenance and operations,” said Kumar.

The authority has also been authorised to bring in private players under a request for proposal (RFP) process. Revenue generated from the centre will be shared with LDA, which will deposit it with the state government.

The JPNIC, spread over 20 acres in central Lucknow, was sanctioned in 2013 with a total project cost of ₹864 crore. The project remained stalled since 2017 and had been non-functional for nearly nine years, said an LDA official.