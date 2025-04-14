Justice must be timely: U.P. CM at new CAT building opening

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday emphasised that the foundation of good governance lies in the rule of law. Addressing a gathering at the inauguration ceremony of the new building of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Lucknow bench in Gomti Nagar Extension, Yogi said: “It (justice) must be timely, accessible and straightforward—ensuring that not only the common man but also government personnel can access justice with ease.” Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

Union minister Jitendra Singh was also present at the event. The CM underlined the importance of merit-based and timely resolution of cases.

“Today is a significant day as we mark the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar—the architect of the Indian Constitution and a crusader for justice for the Dalits, marginalised and deprived sections of the society. The government’s vision is to reduce the burden on the courts and ensure that tribunal-level hearings help expedite justice without unnecessary delays,” Yogi said.

He noted that in line with this vision, tribunals are being operationalised across various regions of the country. The CM reiterated the government’s priority to ensure that tribunals like CAT function efficiently and offer justice based on merit.

“Many officials and personnel associated with central government departments and undertakings often do not receive timely justice. The CAT will serve as a crucial platform to address such grievances effectively,” Yogi said.

“Between 2014 and 2025, over 6,000 of the 6,700 registered cases have been disposed of by the Lucknow bench—a commendable achievement that can be further accelerated,” he said. The CM said face-to-face hearings between parties in certain matters can further facilitate timely resolution.

Reflecting on broader judicial reforms in the state, Yogi recalled that in 2017, nearly 33 lakh revenue-related cases were pending—most of them minor. “The state government took a firm decision to resolve these on merit within a set timeframe. We introduced online monitoring mechanisms and ensured accountability,” he said.

“As a result, over the past eight years, 34 lakh cases have been resolved despite the addition of 10 lakh new cases during the same period,” the CM added. “These are also being addressed as per the prescribed timelines, bringing relief not only to the citizens but also to government employees,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Union minister Jitendra Singh commended CM Yogi Adityanath, stating that the impressive CAT building in Lucknow stands as a result of the state government’s proactive efforts. “The process of land transfer for this project commenced under your (CM Yogi) leadership. The state government promptly allocated 1,825 square feet of land for the construction, without any delay,” Singh said.

Chairman, CAT, New Delhi, Justice Ranjit Vasantrao More, head, CAT Lucknow, Justice Anil Kumar Ojha and administrative member, CAT, Lucknow Sanjay Kumar.