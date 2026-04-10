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Justice Varma's resignation welcome, should have done it earlier, says HC bar association president

Justice Varma's resignation welcome, should have done it earlier, says HC bar association president

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 03:11 pm IST
PTI |
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Lucknow/Prayagraj , President of the Allahabad High Court Bar Association Rakesh Pande on Friday welcomed Justice Yashwant Varma's resignation but said he should have taken the step earlier and put an end to needless controversy.

Justice Varma's resignation welcome, should have done it earlier, says HC bar association president

"If Justice Yashwant Varma wanted to resign, it would have been better for all of us had he done it much earlier. This merely created unnecessary controversy. It tarnished the image of everyone involved the high court, the entire judiciary, and him.

"If he was going to fight , he should have continued to fight. And if he intended to resign, he could have done it right at the beginning. Nevertheless, his resignation now is a welcome step. He has acted sensibly," Pande told PTI on Friday.

Allahabad High Court judge Varma, who was facing impeachment proceedings after wads of burnt currency notes were found at his residence in Delhi, has submitted his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu, sources said on Friday.

He said the allegations of cash discovery from his official residence clearly appeared to be a conspiracy to frame and malign him.

Justice Varma was enrolled as an advocate on August 8, 1992. He was appointed as an additional judge of the Allahabad High Court on October 13, 2014.

He took oath as a permanent judge of the Allahabad High Court on February 1, 2016, before being appointed as a judge of the Delhi High Court on October 11, 2021.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Justice Varma's resignation welcome, should have done it earlier, says HC bar association president
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Justice Varma's resignation welcome, should have done it earlier, says HC bar association president
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