Kakori train incident 100th anniversary: U.P. minister announces year-long celebrations on Aug 9

Commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Kakori train incident on August 9, 2024, U.P. tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh has announced the celebration of the Kakori train incident centenary festival.

The minister has also written a letter to all the Members of Parliament (MPs) and Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) in Uttar Pradesh for their cooperation during the festival. The Kakori train incident centenary festival will be celebrated from August 9, 2024, till August 9, 2025.

The minister highlighted in the letter that the main objective of the festival is to introduce school children, youth, and the new generation to sacrifices of national heroes and their life principles.

In his letter, Singh told the MPs and MLAs that a historic decision has been taken by the state government, under the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to spread the message of the Kakori train incident centenary festival in the masses.

The Kakori train incident was a significant event in the history of the Indian freedom struggle. To keep up their war against British rule, the revolutionaries required money, for which they looted the British treasury in Kakori, Lucknow, on August 9, 1925.

As a consequence, freedom fighters Ram Prasad Bismil, Rajendra Nath Lahiri, Roshan Singh, and Ashfaq Ullah Khan were sentenced to death, while other revolutionaries received imprisonment sentences in the Cellular Jail (Kaala Pani).

Singh has also requested that under the Kakori train incident centenary, Swachhata Diwas is being organised on August 7 and 8, 2024; Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam on August 9; the National Anthem/Band playing from August 9 to 15; and ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme from August 13 to 15, in which the participation, cooperation, and guidance of public representatives is expected. He attached the government order issued in this regard with his letter.