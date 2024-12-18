Kala Srot Gallery: S Korean artists to create artworks at residency prog in Lko

Three artists from the Republic of Korea (South Korea) reached the city for a month-long artist residency programme ‘Saranghae’ at Kala Srot Art Gallery on Wednesday. The artists from Republic of Korea in Lucknow on Wednesday (HT Photo)

A meet-and-greet event was organised on Day One in which they interacted with city-based artists.

The programme will continue till January 17 and in the last few days the paintings made by them will be displayed in an exhibition. Another Korean artist is expected to join them in the next few days.

The participants of the residency programme include – Hyungmee Lee, Hyunwook Park, Jain Gu and Youngbin Lee.

Park (40) said that he started learning to paint about two decades back. “I was always interested in making comic strips and caricatures, but it shifted to painting during my university days. I make paintings with black ink on handmade paper as I find it attractive. My mother was my inspiration as she is a Korean painter. I am excited to paint by taking inspiration from India,” he said. Park also shared that he adores the work of Indian artist Raja Ravi Verma.

Gu (33) who completed his Physics and Mathematics studies as major subjects said that after working for an IT company for about a year he found his calling in art. “I believe an artist is an honest person who tries bringing out his life using colours. I also like talking about my character and myself through my artworks. I use mix media to make paintings which include – oil pastels, ink, acrylic and oil colours,” said Gu.

He shared that he likes to experiment with textures on his paintings and his father, who paints walls and works with wallpaper, supported him in his decisions.

Hyungmee Lee (54) said that she has been exposed to paintings and artworks since childhood as her father is an architect. “When I was 13 years old, I was so focused on making a painting at school that I got locked inside the building. I enjoy experimenting with different mediums and techniques. I have heard of India, and I wish to try my hands at yoga and meditation during my stay here,” said Lee.