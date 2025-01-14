Kalpvas: A month devoted to austerity begins at Mahakumbh

The Mahakumbh celebrations began on Paush Purnima with a holy dip at the Sangam in Prayagraj, where millions of devotees have gathered. The sacred tradition of Kalpvas (austerity) also commenced alongside the festivities. During Kalpvas, devotees devote their time to simple living, performing prayers and rituals. (HT photo)

Following the rituals, thousands of devotees started their Kalpvas by planting banana, Tulsi and barley, observing fast and adopting a disciplined lifestyle.

Performing Kalpvas in the holy city of Prayagraj during Mahakumbh is considered auspicious. Over 10 lakh devotees are estimated to observe Kalpvas this year.

During this period, devotees devote their time to simple living, performing prayers and rituals besides reading religious scriptures.

“Kalpvas literally means living by the Sangam for a fixed time, typically from Paush Purnima to Magh Purnima, which is nearly a duration of 30 days. Some devotees also perform shorter durations of three, five, or eleven days, depending on their capacity. Completing 12 years of Kalpvas during Mahakumbh is considered highly rewarding and liberating in scriptures,” Tirth Purohit Shyam Sundar Pandey said.

According to Sanatan tradition, Kalpvas is a spiritual gateway, transitioning an individual from the ‘Vanaprastha’ to the ‘Sanyas’ ashram. It serves as a profound practice for inner and outer rejuvenation.

The Padma Purana outlines 21 rules of Kalpvas, including thrice a day bathing in the Ganga, simple meals, abstaining from vices, truthfulness, non-violence, celibacy, compassion, and devotion through chanting, meditation and Satsang.