Kalyan Singh didn’t hesitate to sacrifice power for Ram: Yogi

Paying tribute to former Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan governor and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh on his 94th birth anniversary on Monday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath hailed him for “sacrificing” his CM post “without any hesitation” during the height of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at an event in Lucknow on Monday to mark the 94th birth anniversary of Kalyan Singh. (ANI PHOTO)

He recalled that before Kalyan Singh took over as the first chief minister of the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Uttar Pradesh in 1991, there was disorder, anarchy, hooliganism, and terrorist activities were on the rise.

“In those circumstances, he took charge of the state and within a few months, people across Uttar Pradesh began to feel that the state was moving towards good governance and a new phase of development,” Adityanath said.

“When the Ram Janmabhoomi movement reached its peak, respecting the sentiments of devotees and seers, he did not hesitate to sacrifice power for his revered Lord Ram,” he said at an event in Lucknow.

“His government fell, but the Ram devotees, who had moved forward with the pledge to dismantle the structure of slavery, did not hesitate for a moment to fulfil their duties towards Lord Ram, taking all the responsibility upon themselves. Babuji’s (Kalyan Singh’s) tenure will always be remembered for good governance, development, and advancing the nationalist mission in the UP government,” he further said about the Padma Vibhushan awardee.

“He (Kalyan Singh) made his name meaningful by associating it with the welfare of Uttar Pradesh. Seeing “Babuji’s” work, the people of the state gained confidence that UP would choose a new path of development by moving towards good governance.”

When he (Kalyan Singh) took over, the benefits of government schemes were not reaching the villages, the poor, farmers, youth, and women. On one hand, there was misgovernance, and on the other hand, the Hindu society was yearning to overcome 500 years of slavery, Adityanath said.

Today, every Indian remembers Babuji, he said.

“He was born into a farmer’s family. He learned the lesson of nationalism in the school of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. He made it his life’s motto and continuously worked dedicatedly for that mission, making his name synonymous with the ‘welfare’ of Uttar Pradesh. His services as an MLA, minister, MP, chief minister, and governor will always be remembered by the people of the country,” the chief minister added.

The late Kalyan Singh’s son and former MP Rajveer Singh, former UP BJP president Bhupendra Chaudhary, MPs Satish Gautam and Mukesh Rajput, cabinet minister Dr Sanjay Nishad, minister of state Danish Azad Ansari, the late Kalyan Singh’s grandson and minister of basic education Sandeep Singh, and many others were present at the event.

Kalyan Singh served twice as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, first in 1991-92 as the BJP’s first CM in the state, a period marked by a strong emphasis on governance and law and order, and later in 1997-99.

He was closely identified with the Ram Janmabhoomi temple movement.

He also held several key positions including Union minister, governor of Rajasthan and Himachal, and Member of Parliament.

Earlier, in a post on X, Adityanath paid tribute to Kalyan Singh, calling him a steadfast warrior of the Ram temple movement.

“On the birth anniversary of the steadfast warrior of the Shri Ram Temple movement, who ignited the lamp of faith in the hearts of countless devotees of Lord Ram, the former Governor of Rajasthan, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, ‘Padma Vibhushan’ revered Kalyan Singh ‘Babuji’, humble tributes to him,” he wrote.

“The revered ‘Babuji’, an embodiment of devotion, sacrifice, and dedication, gave a new momentum to the development of Uttar Pradesh through his people-welfare policies and firm administrative resolve. His life is a unique example of dedication to society and the nation,” he added.

Kalyan Singh was the Uttar Pradesh chief minister when the Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6, 1992. A few hours after the demolition, he resigned as chief minister. Singh later faced legal proceedings and was jailed for a single day over the incident.

Kalyan Singh passed away on August 21, 2021 in Lucknow.