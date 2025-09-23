Kanpur cops fail to trace 26 missing history-sheeters

At least 26 listed history-sheeters have gone missing from six police stations under Ghatampur police circle in Kanpur, raising questions over surveillance of hardened criminals. Police data shows the circle currently maintains 290 open history-sheets, of which 18 offenders are confirmed dead, while nearly 10%, 26 criminals, remain untraceable despite the requirement that they be under constant watch. The Saand police station in Kanpur accounts for the highest number of absconders (Sourced)

The Saand police station accounts for the highest number of absconders, with nine names missing from its list. Other stations in the circle also report offenders untraceable for years, indicating that the surveillance mechanism designed to deter repeat crimes is faltering.

Additional DCP (South) Yogesh Kumar confirmed that strict instructions have been issued to all station house officers. “Every effort must be made to trace the missing history-sheeters. Details of their whereabouts and activities must be obtained,” he said.

History sheets are prepared to track habitual offenders and prevent them from reengaging in criminal activities. However, the disappearance of several listed men suggests weak follow-up and limited ground-level intelligence. Police sources indicated that the absconders may have moved out of the circle, making it difficult for local units to track them.

The lapses have sparked apprehension that those who should be under close police watch may now be operating with greater freedom elsewhere. “If they had chosen to reform, they could have lived within their jurisdictions without fear. Their disappearance instead looks like a deliberate bid to escape oversight,” an officer said.