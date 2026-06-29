Kanpur man objects to bikers speeding through ‘cricket pitch’, shot at

A 34-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh’s was allegedly shot at and injured on Sunday night when a group of six bike riders opened fire after the former objected to their speeding through a makeshift pitch where some locals, including the victim, were playing cricket in their apartment in the posh Civil Lives area, police said on Monday. Preliminary investigation suggests the alleged shooter is a repeat offender with an extensive criminal record. (For Representation)

The area where the incident occurred also has the residences of several senior police officials. The victim, Arvind Kumar, a karate champion, was playing with friends near Anandeshwar Apartments at around 11:30 pm. Witnesses said the assailants, riding a mix of motorcycles and scooters, deliberately sped through the makeshift cricket pitch.

When the local group confronted them, the altercation turned violent. The men allegedly pulled out firearms and fired three rounds. As Kumar attempted to apprehend one of the attackers, he was shot at from a close range and suffered bullet injury in his abdomen. The assailants fled towards the Lal Imli area.

Kumar was rushed to LLR hospital. Doctors said the bullet remains lodged between the muscle and the bone, but his condition is stable and he is not in immediate danger.

Swinging into action after the incident, teams from seven police stations, including the DCP Central and the ACP of Colonelganj, reached the scene. Preliminary investigation suggests the alleged shooter is a repeat offender with an extensive criminal record spanning multiple police station jurisdictions. Inspector, Gwaltoli police station, Manvendra Singh said police have launched multiple raids to apprehend the accused.

“The accused is a known criminal,” Singh said. “We are reviewing CCTV footage and a formal case will be registered once a written complaint is received,” he added.