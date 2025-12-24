Search
Wed, Dec 24, 2025
Kanpur police bust mobile theft gang, seize 113 phones

ByHT Correspondent, Kanpur
Published on: Dec 24, 2025 03:30 am IST

Uttar Pradesh police arrested five in a transnational gang that stole 113 mobile phones worth ₹60 lakh from a Kanpur shop, selling them in Nepal.

Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur on Tuesday busted a transnational gang accused of stealing 113 mobile phones worth around 60 lakh from a large retail outlet in the Govind Nagar area, officials said. The gang allegedly sold stolen mobile phones in neighbouring Nepal.

Five members of the mobile theft gang have been arrested. (For Representation)
Police commissioner Raghubir Lal said the theft was committed on December 7 at Krishna Mobile Shop, owned by one Neeraj Balecha, from where 113 high-end mobile phones, including premium fold models and iPhones, were stolen. An FIR was registered at Govind Nagar police station, following which three special teams were constituted.

The investigation stretched over 17 days, with police teams conducting raids across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Nepal, including Lucknow, Kanpur, Patna, East Champaran and Birgunj in Nepal. “The recovery was eventually made from Nepal. Our team was even attacked there, but they held their ground and completed the operation,” Lal said.

Five accused have been arrested. They are Krishna Nepali, a resident of Parasa village in Nepal; Sohail Ahmad from Kanpur; and three residents of East Champaran in Bihar. Lal said the village the accused belong to is fully involved in organised thefts.

The gang is suspected to be behind similar crimes across Mumbai, Haryana, NCR, Prayagraj and Ayodhya. Director general of police Rajeev Krishna has announced a cash reward of 1 lakh for the police team for the successful operation.

