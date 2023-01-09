Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Kanpur: Rare Himalayan vulture rescued by locals. Video

Kanpur: Rare Himalayan vulture rescued by locals. Video

Updated on Jan 09, 2023 09:36 AM IST

The bird, purportedly a white Himalayan vulture, was captured in a cemetery in the city's Colonelganj area.

A video clip was shared by ANI where locals were seen holding the bird by its wings. (ANI)
ByHT News Desk

A vulture belonging to a rare species has been rescued in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Sunday after it reportedly been in the area for almost a week. The bird, purportedly a white Himalayan vulture, was captured in a cemetery in the city's Colonelganj area. "The vulture had been here for a week. We tried to catch it but didn't succeed. Finally, we captured it when it came down," a local was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

A video clip was shared by the news agency where locals were seen holding the bird by its wings. A number of people gathered to take a glimpse of the rare bird. Astonished locals were seemingly handling the vulture with less care and the bird could be seen in distress in the clip. A person was seen spreading the wings wide in an attempt to exhibit the bird in front of the camera. In the last bit of the clip, a person is shown trying to pat the bird only to reach closer to it and spread its wing. Following which, the bird could be seen trying to scare the person away.

The Himalayan Griffon vulture is a ‘near threatened’ bird found mostly in the Himalayas of the Tibetan plateau. They play an important role as nature's garbage collectors and help in keeping the environment clean. This species is protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

