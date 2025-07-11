Kanwar Yatra begins, routes turn into vibrant hubs of devotion

MEERUT The holy month of Sawan began on Friday, marking the start of Kanwar Yatra across Uttar Pradesh with Lord Shiva devotees (Kanwariyas) setting out to collect holy water from the Ganga from Haridwar and other holy sites to offer ‘Jalabhishek’ at Shiva temples. Meerut and Bareilly came alive with spiritual fervour, colourful processions and robust administrative arrangements. (HH Photo)

Meerut and Bareilly came alive with spiritual fervour, colourful processions and robust administrative arrangements.

The Meerut administration prepared eight designated routes to accommodate the influx of pilgrims. “All these routes are equipped with electrical connections, sanitation facilities and medical camps to ensure devotees face no obstacles,” said divisional commissioner (Meerut) Hrishikesh Bhaskar Yashod.

The 540-km Kanwar route in the Meerut range, spanning Meerut, Bulandshahr, Baghpat and Hapur, features 119 security barriers, 184 rest points and 838 temporary camps. Additionally, 184 magistrates are overseeing 24 zones and 68 sectors, monitoring road cleanliness, food quality, and camp operations. “We’ve ensured food outlets display rate lists to prevent overcharging and provide hygienic meals,” Yashod added.

The UP Police, under DGP Rajiv Krishna, has deployed 587 gazetted officers, 2,040 inspectors, 13,520 sub-inspectors and over 39,965 constables, supported by 50 companies of the Central Police Force and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC). “Our priority is a peaceful pilgrimage while maintaining law and order,” said SP Kunwar Anupam Singh, emphasizing route inspections and coordination with local committees.

In Bareilly, a special Kanwar cell operates 24/7 to monitor activities and assist devotees. DIG Ajay Kumar Sahani detailed the deployment of 6,000 police personnel across eight super zones, 26 zones, 78 sectors and 218 sub-sectors. “We’ve deployed 26 PAC platoons, one RAF company, and a flood relief PAC platoon to prevent drowning incidents,” Sahani said.

Special measures for women Kanwariyas include ‘anti-Romeo squads’ and women constables under Mission Shakti. “We’ve ensured separate toilets and resting facilities for women,” Sahani noted, adding that DJ operators are instructed to avoid provocative music to prevent communal tensions.

The Yatra’s festive spirit transformed Meerut and Bareilly into vibrant hubs. Kanwariyas, chanting ‘Bum Bum Bhole’, were seen marching in processions, adorned with flowers, bells and tridents, amid devotional songs. Temporary stalls offered ‘prasad’, saffron flags and Shiva idols, while volunteers distributed water and food.

“This Yatra is my heart’s joy. Singing bhajans with fellow devotees feels divine,” said Sunita Devi, a Bareilly-based Kanwariya. However, some pilgrims noted challenges. “The arrangements are good, but overcrowding can be tough. We trust the police to manage,” said Ramesh Kumar from Meerut.

Pawan Kumar, a pilgrim from Hapur, added: “The roads are smoother and the food transparency is a big relief. It lets us focus on our devotion to Bhole.”

However, despite the festive zeal, unlawful activities surfaced. In Muzaffarnagar, Kanwariyas reportedly assaulted a youth and damaged his motorcycle over a minor altercation. “Such acts disrupt the Yatra’s sanctity and create fear,” said a police officer.

In Bareilly, past tensions from Sawan 2023, when Kanwariyas clashed with with some members of another community in Jogi Nawada, led to restricted procession permissions this year. “We’ve intensified vigilance to prevent law and order issues,” said SSP (Bareilly) Anurag Arya.