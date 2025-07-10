Kanwar Yatra: Security tightened in Muzaffarnagar, repeat offenders put on bonds

On the eve of Kanwar Yatra, Muzaffarnagar police have ramped up security measures to prevent thefts that have marred the pilgrimage in previous years. In a pre-emptive crackdown, 1,217 known offenders with past records of vehicle and mobile phone theft have been identified and placed under personal bonds, in an effort to deter repeat offences during the sacred annual event, authorities said on Thursday. Superintendent of police, city, Satyanarayan Prajapat stated that strict surveillance has been put in place around Kanwar camps. (File Photo)

“We have deployed police officers in civvies and installed CCTV cameras at key locations near the camps,” he said, adding the crackdown was launched in view of repeated complaints and unrest during earlier yatras due to thieves targeting Lord Shiva devotees. Additional security personnel, rapid response teams, and monitoring through drones are also part of a multi-layered security strategy.

The spiritual fervour is at its peak as chants of “Har Har Mahadev” and “Bam Bam Bhole” echo across the highways. With thousands of Kanwariyas (devotees of Lord Shiva) walking long distances to fetch holy water from the Ganga, ensuring their safety is a top priority for the administration, officials said.

Past editions of the Kanwar Yatra saw a spurt in mobile and vehicle theft incidents, especially around resting camps, which led to clashes and protests by enraged pilgrims. Taking cognisance of these incidents, police have issued formal notices to all identified offenders with prior arrests in such crimes. These individuals have been bound by legal sureties, officials added.

Officials urged citizens and pilgrims to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the nearest police outpost even as lakhs of Kanwariyas are expected to pass through Muzaffarnagar in the coming days.