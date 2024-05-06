 Karan Bhushan booked for violating poll code - Hindustan Times
Monday, May 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Karan Bhushan booked for violating poll code

ByHT Correspondent
May 06, 2024 10:59 PM IST

Circle officer, Tarabganj police station, Saurabh Varma said that the matter of the violation of the code of conduct and taking out the convoy without permission had been taken very seriously by top officials.

AYODHYA: A case for violation of the code of conduct has been registered against BJP candidate Karan Bhushan Singh from Kaiserganj. Karan Bhushan replaced his father, BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who was denied a ticket from Kaiserganj due to his alleged involvement in the sexual harassment of women wrestlers.

BJP’s candidate from Kaiserganj Karan Bhushan Singh (Sourced)
BJP’s candidate from Kaiserganj Karan Bhushan Singh (Sourced)

The Gonda district administration lodged an FIR against Karan Bhushan Singh at Tarabganj police station on Sunday. He was charged with taking out a convoy of vehicles without permission, and his supporters openly flouted the Model Code of Conduct and Prohibitory orders by bursting crackers in public places.

On Saturday, Karan Bhushan’s supporters burst fireworks in Belsar market of Tarabganj police station area. After investigation, a case has been registered on the orders of district election officer Neha Sharma. Circle officer, Tarabganj police station, Saurabh Varma said that the matter of the violation of the code of conduct and taking out the convoy without permission had been taken very seriously by top officials.

A convoy of dozens of vehicles was taken out along with fireworks. Public meetings were also organised at many places without permission, he said.

Lucknow
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 06, 2024
